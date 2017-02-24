Mary Eugenia (Johnson) Hiser, age 91 of Center, KY passed away peacefully Thursday, February 23, 2017 with family by her side.

Eugenia was born at home in Park KY April 30, 1925 to the late Frank and Marcia (Wisdom) Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband, James (Bub) Hiser, and her sisters (twin) Anne Elizabeth and Emily Montrose; brothers William, Paul, Courtney, and Frank (Red) Johnson.

She is survived by her six daughters; Mary Helen (Stanley Lawrence, deceased), Marcia (Dan Thacher), Doris (Gil DeVore, deceased), Linda (Harold McKinney), Margaret (David Wisdom), and Emily (Eric Bruton).

Eugenia is also survived by her grandchildren; Carmen (Brian) Stodghill, Derek Wildoner, Matt (Courtney) McKinney, Bethany DeVore, Nathan (Dorothy) Thacher, JD Wisdom, Mattie and James Bruton. Great grandchildren survive as follows: Lauren, Reagan, and Kate Wildoner (and their mother Lori), Isaac and Jack McKinney, and Laikynn DeVore Barbee.

Additionally, Eugenia is survived by nieces, nephews, their families.

Friends may call on Sunday at 11:00 AM at Butler Funeral Home. Edmonton, KY. Services will commence at 1:00 PM, with burial immediately in the Hiser Family Cemetery at Center. KY.

Alternative expressions of sympathy are requested for the Hiser Family Cemetery, Inc. 1940 Old Munfordville Rd., Glasgow, KY 42141