Mary Evelyn Smith

on 04/22/2018 |

Mary Evelyn Smith, 93 of Bowling Green died Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Colonial Center.

The St. Louis, Illinois native was a daughter of the late Charles William and Mary Eva Kays Allen and wife of the late Ray Hampton Smith. She was a social worker, a member of First Christian Church of Bowling Green, a worker in the Emmaus Community, former director of the spouse abuse center and direct of Christian Education in Springfield, Illinois.

Her survivors include her daughter, Leah Farley (Benny); one son, Allen Ray Smith; three grandchildren Lindsey Thierauf (Dallas), Emily Farley, Quentin Farley, one step granddaughter, Kelly Cross (Keith)

Funeral service 12 noon Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home

