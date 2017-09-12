Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Mary Evelyn Wilson

on 12/09/2017 |

 

Mary Evelyn Wilson, 91, Glasgow, died Friday, December 08, 2017, at the NHC Healthcare Center.  A daughter of the late Robert Lee and Mary Elizabeth Coomer Christie, she was a homemaker and a member of the Christian faith.

Survivors include four children: Clifton Darrell Wilson and wife Linda of Crawfordsville, IN, Rondal Carroll Wilson and wife Patty, Vivian Strange, and Timothy Mark Wilson all of Glasgow; one sister: Dorothy Sandusky;  a son-in-law, Junior Lewallen; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Kenlice Earl Wilson; five children: Ruby Claywell (Hiram), Richard Earl Wilson, Shirley Spence (Jerry), Judy Lewallen, and Michael Gene Wilson; four sisters: Lucille Martin, Stella Hurt, Pauline Christie and Zadie Christie; four brothers: Homer Christie, Lester Christie, Herman Christie, and Cecil Christie.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Lick Branch Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Mary Evelyn Wilson”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

RITA FELKINS

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 12/09 10%
High 32° / Low 20°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Sunday 12/10 10%
High 43° / Low 27°
Clear
Clear
Monday 12/11 10%
High 50° / Low 33°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.