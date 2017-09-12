on 12/09/2017 |

Mary Evelyn Wilson, 91, Glasgow, died Friday, December 08, 2017, at the NHC Healthcare Center. A daughter of the late Robert Lee and Mary Elizabeth Coomer Christie, she was a homemaker and a member of the Christian faith.

Survivors include four children: Clifton Darrell Wilson and wife Linda of Crawfordsville, IN, Rondal Carroll Wilson and wife Patty, Vivian Strange, and Timothy Mark Wilson all of Glasgow; one sister: Dorothy Sandusky; a son-in-law, Junior Lewallen; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Kenlice Earl Wilson; five children: Ruby Claywell (Hiram), Richard Earl Wilson, Shirley Spence (Jerry), Judy Lewallen, and Michael Gene Wilson; four sisters: Lucille Martin, Stella Hurt, Pauline Christie and Zadie Christie; four brothers: Homer Christie, Lester Christie, Herman Christie, and Cecil Christie.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Lick Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.