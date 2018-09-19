on 09/19/2018 |

Mary Frances Abney, 75, Glasgow, died Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. A daughter of the late John William Chapman and Elizabeth Frances Emmitt Chapman, she was a retired seamstress at Ky Pants Co. and a member of the Lighthouse Church in Horse Cave.

Survivors include four sons: Donald Abney, Wayne Abney, Russell Abney and wife Teresa Brown, and Billy Abney and his wife Debbie; one daughter: Lisa Abney Wheat and husband Marcell; one foster daughter: Hester May Likens and husband Ottis; three brothers: Bobby Chapman, Stanley Chapman, and Ricky Chapman; three sisters: Geneva Riddle, Virginia Jones, and Mayola Chapman; seventeen grandchildren; four foster grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George D. Abney, and 13 brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held 12 noon Saturday at the Lighthouse Church, 6080 Old Glasgow Road, Horse Cave, KY 42749, with burial in the Lighthouse Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continue Saturday morning at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toward funeral expenses. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.