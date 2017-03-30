Mary Frances Harris, 95, of Glasgow passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2017 in Glasgow, Kentucky. She was a daughter of the late Garnett Buckner and Lonia Parson Shirley.

She is survived by her children, Ronnie (Saundra) Harris, Debbie Chaney and Ricky (Rita) Harris; her grandchildren, Stephanie (Jason) Jarvis, David Harris, Stacy Mills, Kathy Mills, Andy (Marilyn) Mills, Jamie (Sara Beth) Harris, Lynsay (Wade) Christensen and Hayley (Danielle) Harris; her great-grandchildren, Evan Jarvis, Vincent Harris, Sophia Harris, Nick Harris, Isabelle Harris, Julian Harris, Reagan Harris, River Harris, Lexi Mills, Linc Mills, Hazel Christensen, Walt Christensen, Hadley Harris, Briggs Harris, Layla Harris Truett Harris and Trapper Harris; two sisters, Bernadine Sullivan and Cozetta Harris; one brother, Arnold (Lillian) Shirley. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Ira C. “Curt” Harris.

Funeral will be 12:00 P.M. Friday, March 31, 2017 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 A.M. Friday at the funeral home.