on 06/22/2018 |

Mary Frances Wilson age 90 of Bonnieville, passed away Thursday evening at the University Hospital in Louisville. She was the daughter of the late Jett & Mary Compton Wilson. She was a homemaker and a farmer. She was preceded in death by a brother William David Wilson.

Ms. Wilson is survived by her cousins which were also her caretakers: Pauline Constant of Munfordville,Karen Priddy of Upton, Kevin Constant of Munfordville, Denise Kessinger of Cub Run

Funeral services for Mary Frances Wilson will be 1pm Sunday, June 24 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Jack Srygler officiating. Burial will be in the Campground Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5-8pm and after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home.