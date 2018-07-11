on 11/07/2018 |

Mary Geralds Taylor, 93, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at Diversicare of Glasgow. Born at Meshach, KY in Monroe County, she was the daughter of the late Luther and Betty Gerald Geralds. Mary was a homemaker and a member of South Green St. Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lesley E. Taylor; a brother, Harley B. (Ina Betty) Geralds and 5 sisters, Ella (Fred) Hammer, Robbie (Carl) Pitcock, Ruby (Wilby) Wisdom, Ester (Dave) Walkup and Betty Pearline Dunbar.

She is survived by a daughter Betty Bartley (Billy) of Tompkinsville; a son David Taylor of Cave City; 2 granddaughters Whitley Davis (Justin) of Bowling Green and Amanda Bybee (Richard) of Glasgow; a step grandson Jarad Bartley (Jan) of Tompkinsville; a great grandson Sam Bybee; 2 step great-grandchildren Jaylee and Jessa Bartley and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, November 10th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Neal’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Saturday morning from 8:00 am until time for the service.