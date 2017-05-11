Logo


Mary Gibbons

11/05/2017

Mary Gibbons, age 81, of Brownsville, KY passed away Friday, November 3, 2017 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. She was born on December 25, 1925 to the late Paul William Brown and Ruby K. Updyke, and was married to the late Kermit Gibbons.

Mary retired as a seamstress from the Brownsville sewing factory. She attended Cedar Spring Community Church.

She was survived by three brothers, Jim Brown (Bonnie) of Danville, IN, Roy Brown of Andrew, IN and Rick Brown of Monrovia, IN; four sisters, Pauline Keown of Camby, IN, Bessie Bingham (Ed) of Sadler, TX, Susie Thomas (Maxie) of Albany, KY and Kathlene Gibson of Albany, KY; one sister-in-law, Nora Brown of Noblesville, IN and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by six brothers and one sister- Bill, Herbert, Eugene, Keith, Garland Lee, Willard and Christine Cook.
Interment will be in Honaker Cemetery. 
Memorial contributions can be made to Patton Funeral Home, PO Box 326, Brownsville, KY 42210.
VISITATION
3 – 8 pm, Monday, November 6, 2017
Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel
9 – 11 am, Tuesday, November 7, 2017
Cedar Springs Community Church
FUNERAL SERVICE
11 am, Tuesday, November 7, 2017
Cedar Springs Community Church

