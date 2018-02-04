on 04/02/2018 |

Mary Gwendolyn Read, 70 of Austin, Ky, died Sunday April 1, 2017 at her residence. She was born in Warren County the daughter of the late Elmer Leonard Elmore and Virginia Rose Belk Elmore. She was a homemaker and was married to the late William Dudley Read.

Survivors include 1 son, Eddie Cardwell (Jennifer)of Scottsville; 1 daughter, Sherrie Honshell (David) of Bowling Green; 1 stepson, Dougie Read (Shannon) of Glasgow; 1 step daughter, Sherry Davis (James) of Glasgow; 9 grandchildren, Ray Lane, Stephanie Coleman, Sonya Lane, Shauna Mooneyhan, David C. Honshell, Richard Honshell, Alyshia Cardwell, Randall Cardwell and Kayla Cardwell; Several Great grandchildren; 5 sisters, Marjorie Hazel of Bowling Green, Linda Phelps of Alvaton, Carolyn Pendleton (Robert) of Richardsville, KY, Patricia Parker (Bob) of Bowling Green and Bonita Jones (Mike) of Bowling Green; 2 brothers, Royce Elmore Bowling Green and Asa Elmore Richardsville, KY; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Thursday, April 5, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Mansfield Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00pm until 8:00pm Wednesday at the funeral home.