Mary Jane Harper, 53, of Smith Grove, died Saturday March 11, 2017 at her daughter’s residence in Cave City. She was born the daughter of the late Henry Wooten and Ethel Emmitt Wooten. She worked in the house keeping department at T.J. Samson until her retirement. She was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church in Bon Ayr.

She is survived by a daughter, Jessica Burks (Brian) of Cave City; 2 sons, James Wooten of Edmonton and Tony Paul Harper Jr. of Glasgow’ Grandchildren, Jacob Burks, Brandon Burks, Christopher Burks, Nathaniel Harper, Chloe Bishop; Her beloved boyfriend Junior Hogan of Smith Grove; 5 brothers and 5 sisters also survive. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by 2 grandchildren Madison Harper and Jordan Harper, 1 sister Clara Jane Wooten.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday March 15, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Clack-Emmitt Cemetery. Visitation will after 11:00am Wednesday until time for services at 1:00pm at the funeral home.