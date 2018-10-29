Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MARY JANE PAGE RUNYON

on 10/29/2018 |

Mary Jane Page Runyon, 53, of Glasgow died Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Urbana, IL. She was the daughter of Jimmie M. Page of Summer Shade, KY and the late Patricia A. Brewer Page. Mrs. Runyon worked in childcare for 25 yrs. and most recently as a Customer Service Consultant for Sitel, she was an avid gardener, loved her pets and of the Pentecostal Faith.

In addition to her father, survivors include husband, Rusty Runyon of Glasgow, KY; 2 daughters Angela Andrews (Rod) of Bowling Green, KY and Elizabeth Bell (Greg) Glasgow, KY; 3 grandchildren, Jada England, Brett England and Gabriel Andrews; 1 sister, Julie Loop (Steve) of Summer Shade; 1 brother, Jimmie C. Page of Summer Shade; 1 nephew, Nicholas Patrick of Summer Shade, 1 maternal Aunt; 1 maternal Uncle; several Brothers-in-law and Sisters-in-Law and their families.

Funeral services will be held 2:00PM Thursday, November 1, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be 2PM until 8PM Wednesday and on Thursday morning until time for service at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MARY JANE PAGE RUNYON”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
41°
Clear
Clear
Monday 10/29 0%
High 65° / Low 41°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 10/30 0%
High 71° / Low 59°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 10/31 60%
High 73° / Low 59°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.