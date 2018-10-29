on 10/29/2018 |

Mary Jane Page Runyon, 53, of Glasgow died Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Urbana, IL. She was the daughter of Jimmie M. Page of Summer Shade, KY and the late Patricia A. Brewer Page. Mrs. Runyon worked in childcare for 25 yrs. and most recently as a Customer Service Consultant for Sitel, she was an avid gardener, loved her pets and of the Pentecostal Faith.

In addition to her father, survivors include husband, Rusty Runyon of Glasgow, KY; 2 daughters Angela Andrews (Rod) of Bowling Green, KY and Elizabeth Bell (Greg) Glasgow, KY; 3 grandchildren, Jada England, Brett England and Gabriel Andrews; 1 sister, Julie Loop (Steve) of Summer Shade; 1 brother, Jimmie C. Page of Summer Shade; 1 nephew, Nicholas Patrick of Summer Shade, 1 maternal Aunt; 1 maternal Uncle; several Brothers-in-law and Sisters-in-Law and their families.

Funeral services will be held 2:00PM Thursday, November 1, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be 2PM until 8PM Wednesday and on Thursday morning until time for service at the funeral home.