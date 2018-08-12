on 12/08/2018 |

Mary Jane Warren, 84, of Tompkinsville, passed away Friday, December 7th, peacefully, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Mary Jane was born in Tompkinsville, KY on September 6, 1934, a daughter of the late Sallie (Bryant) and Ransey Dubree.

She was a homemaker & member of Pleasant Hill Church of Christ.

Mary Jane is survived by three sons Jackie Warren, and wife, Susan, of London, KY; JR Warren, and wife, Faye of Portland, TN; and Tim Warren, and wife, Marilyn of Tompkinsville, KY; 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, four sisters, Tilda Jaskula, of Milford, IL; Pearl Stinebring, and husband, Gene, of Buckley, IL; Ethel Lucht, and husband, Dave, of Milford, IL; and Donnie Rich, of Tompkinsville, KY;

four brothers, Joe Curtis, of Tompkinsville, KY; Robert Curtis, and wife, Lori of Illinois ; Mitchell Curtis, and wife, Sue, of Tompkinsville, KY; and Michael Curtis, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Her parents; son, Elvis Warren; brothers, Jonnie Dubree, Jacob Curtis, Roosevelt Dubree, Joe Dubree, Clarence Dubree, Leon, Archie, Roy & Loy Eagle Curtis; & sisters, Pearl Vibbert, Myrtle Botts, Dewey Dubree, Earline Burch, Lenia Davis, Ruth Roberts & Anna Jones preceded her in death.

Funeral service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home 2 PM, Monday, December 10th, Jason Page will officiate, burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Visitation, Sunday, 5-8 PM & Monday, 6 AM – 2 PM.