Mary Jo Fisher, 79. of Glasgow, died Monday, February 13, 2017 at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was born in Glasgow the daughter of the late Robert Henry Parker and Nora Elizabeth Boles Parker. Mrs. Fisher was a quality control inspector for Dana Corporation in Glasgow for 27 years. After retirement, she worked as a personal caregiver for the elderly. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church and attended Samson Street Church of God.

Survivors include a son, Robert Fisher (Kasey) of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren Karmyn, Kaylee, Kody Jo and Jydah Fisher all of Glasgow; 2 sisters Ann Kerley Smith (John) of Horse Cave and Peggy Lynn Hamilton of Lewisville, TX; 2 brothers Robert Norman Parker (Gayle) of Caneyville, KY and George Thomas Parker (Genene) of Sikeston, MO; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Earl Lee Fisher and a sister Martha Jean Parker.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Thursday February 16, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00pm until 8:00pm Wednesday at the funeral home.