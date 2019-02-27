Logo


MARY JO WOOD JOHNSON

on 02/27/2019 |

Mary Jo Wood Johnson, age 79 of Bee Spring, KY, departed this life on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Cal Turner Extended Care in Scottsville, KY.  The Edmonson County native was born on March 8, 1939 to the late Walton and Eula Duvall Wood. 

Mary Jo retired as a housekeeper from Western Kentucky University, and was a member of Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church. 

She leaves to honor her memory– two sons, Lee Ashley and Jeff Ashley both of Bee Spring; one grandson, P.J. Gross; one great-grandson, Gavin Meredith and two sisters, Sue Stewart and Martha Ann Wood Kinser.  Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Jerry Ashley. 

Interment will be at Bee Spring Church Cemetery. 

VISITATION

4 – 8 PM, Thursday, February 28, 2019

9 – 11 AM, Friday, March 1, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL  SERVICE

11 AM, Friday, March 1, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

