Mary Juanita Locke, age 57, of Smiths Grove, KY, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Medical Center at Bowling Green in Bowling Green, KY.

She was the daughter of the late Robert C. Brooks and Laura Atteberry Brooks, Horse Cave, KY.

Besides her mother, she is survived by one son, Robert Aaron Locke, Richmond, KY; one step daughter, Mindy Helson, Chalybeate, KY; one sister, Rhonda Quenzer and husband Collin, Glasgow, KY; one brother, Clifton Dale Brooks and wife Michelle, Glasgow, KY; one step grandchild, several nieces & nephews, several uncles, aunts and cousins. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by a brother Robert Daniel Brooks

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Thursday, March 9, 2017. and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Friday, March 10, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Friday, March 10, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home with Wayne Hatcher officiating. Interment will be in the Weldon Cemetery.