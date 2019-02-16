Logo


MARY KATHERINE “KATHY” BOSTON

on 02/16/2019 |

Mary Katherine “Kathy” Boston, 55, of Glasgow, died Friday, February 15, 2019 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY. Born in Glasgow she was the daughter of the late George Thomas and Willa Dean Matthews Huddleston and was a member of the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband Tim Boston; 1 daughter Chelsea Armour and husband William of Brownsville, TX; 1 son Andrew Boston and wife Hilary of Glasgow; 2 grandchildren Aurora Armour, Adalynn Boston and Bryce Boston who will be born in March; 1 sister Willa Huddleston Froedge of Glasgow; 3 brothers Frankie Huddleston and wife Leigh Ann, Mark Huddleston and wife Leona and Gary Huddleston and wife Martha all of Glasgow. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Georgia Ann Bulle.

Funeral services will be 1PM Tuesday, February 19th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 3PM until 8PM and Tuesday morning until time for the service.

 

