Mary Katherine “Kitsy” McGee, age 91, of Horse Cave, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 23, 2017.

She was a native of Barren County, having been born near Park, Kentucky on September 2, 1925. She was the daughter of the late Alva Scott and Lillie Smith Scott. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Houston McGee, Jr. in 1975; two brothers, J.D. Scott and Leon “Son” Scott and by an infant sister. She was one of the longest and oldest members of the Horse Cave United Methodist Church where she faithfully served. She enjoyed traveling, fine dining and certainly possessed a quick wit.

She is survived by two sons, Philip Lewis and his wife, Barbara, of Naples, Florida, and Dr John Scott McGee and his wife, Ann, of Santa Barbara, California; six granddaughters, Anne Angstrom (Carl), Betsy Harned (Jeffrey), Carolyne McGee, Julianne McGee, Sophia McGee and Rachel Palumbo; four great grandchildren, Wells Harned, Colin Angstrom, Catherine Angstrom and Jordan Jaime, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at 12 noon, at the Horse Cave United Methodist Church, with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday, March 4, beginning at 10 AM until time of service. Arrangements are under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.