MARY KATHOLYN COLEY MILES

on 10/24/2017 |

Mary Katholyn Coley Miles, 74, of Tompkinsville passed away Monday, October 23 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green.

She was born July 13, 1943 in Indiana to the late Arthur James Coley and Verna Birdwell Coley. She was a member of Cave Springs Baptist Church, a retired sales clerk for Grandview Market and Falcons Net. She was the widow of Jimmy Harold Miles.
She is survived by two sons: Billie Miles and companion Rita Smith and Jimmy Miles and companion Deloris all of Tompkinsville, one brother: James Coley of Tompkinsville, two grandchildren: Seth Miles and Mary Kate Miles both of Tompkinsville, five great-grandchildren: Logan Lee Thomas Welch, Haylan Brooke Welch, Kashton Earl Welch, Bentley Carter Miles and Brilee Grace Jessie.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one sister: Agnes Tooley Ford and one brother: Jessie Coley.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, October 27 at 11:00 AM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in the Bailey Cemetery at Hestand.

Visitation will be after 11:00 AM on Thursday and after 7:30 AM on Friday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

