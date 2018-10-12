on 12/10/2018 |

Mary Kay Barnes, age 35, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Saturday, December 8, 2018 in Lexington. She was a homemaker and a member of Magnolia Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

She was the daughter of the late Raymond Barnes and the late Sandra Hester.

She is survived by two brothers, Clayton Barnes and wife Cori, Fairland, IN, Justin Barnes and wife Mary Lynne, Hardyville, KY

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Richard Harrison officiating. Interment will be at Center Point Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.