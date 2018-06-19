on 06/19/2018 |

Mary Landrum, 93, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at Diversicare of Glasgow. She was born in Barren County the daughter of the late John Burl Martin and Vassie Ruth Jackman Martin. She was also preceded in death by her husband Harlan LeRoy Landrum and six siblings. Mrs. Landrum was a homemaker and a member of the Old Zion United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two children, Barry Landrum and wife Faye of Glasgow and Rosemary Sturdivant and husband Charles of Park City; 3 grandchildren Chris Landrum (Carisa Chapman), Beth Cunningham (Todd) and Amy Buss (Tim); 4 great-grandchildren Matthew Poore, Trace, Tripp and Ty Cunningham; 2 sisters Maxine Hawkins and Betty Esters and a brother Eugene Martin. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, June 22nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Old Zion Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm Thursday.