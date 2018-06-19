Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MARY LANDRUM

on 06/19/2018 |

Mary Landrum, 93, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at Diversicare of Glasgow.  She was born in Barren County the daughter of the late John Burl Martin and Vassie Ruth Jackman Martin.  She was also preceded in death by her husband Harlan LeRoy Landrum and six siblings.  Mrs. Landrum was a homemaker and a member of the Old Zion United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two children, Barry Landrum and wife Faye of Glasgow and Rosemary Sturdivant and husband Charles of Park City; 3 grandchildren Chris Landrum (Carisa Chapman), Beth Cunningham (Todd) and Amy Buss (Tim); 4 great-grandchildren Matthew Poore, Trace, Tripp and Ty Cunningham; 2 sisters Maxine Hawkins and Betty Esters and a brother Eugene Martin.  Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, June 22nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Old Zion Cemetery.  Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm Thursday.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MARY LANDRUM”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

KENNY MATTHEWS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
89°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 06/19 20%
High 93° / Low 70°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 06/20 30%
High 90° / Low 69°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Thursday 06/21 90%
High 80° / Low 68°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Tue 19

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School

June 18 @ 6:00 PM - June 22 @ 8:00 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 24

Sneed Family Singing at River Park Center

August 24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 25

Sneed Family Singing at Capital Arts Center

August 25 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.