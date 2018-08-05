on 05/08/2018 |

Mary Lou Davis Doty, 88, Glasgow, died Sunday, May 6, 2018, at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. A native of Spikard, MO, she was the daughter of the late William and Alma Hamilton Davis. She was a retired service worker at the YMCA. She was very much a people person who loved doing crafts and working in her vegetable and flower gardens. She was affiliated with the Columbia Avenue Church of Christ.

Survivors include her husband Richard Dale Doty; one son: Tommy Doty and his wife Mary of Bowling Green; four grandchildren: Rachel Doty and Sarah Doty both of Knoxville, Lydia Owens and husband Andrew of Alton, IL, and Adam Doty of Bowling Green; four great-grandchildren: Lyllian, Ava, Zoey, and Samuel Owens; three brothers: Charles Davis of Buena Park, CA, Leonard Davis of Crocker, MO, and Richard Davis of Bay Monet, AL; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Gaylon and Bobby Davis.

Funeral service will be 12 noon Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 am Saturday until funeral time at the funeral home.