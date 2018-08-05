Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MARY LOU DAVIS DOTY

on 05/08/2018 |

Mary Lou Davis Doty, 88, Glasgow, died Sunday, May 6, 2018, at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow.  A native of Spikard, MO, she was the daughter of the late William and Alma Hamilton Davis.  She was a retired service worker at the YMCA.  She was very much a people person who loved doing crafts and working in her vegetable and flower gardens. She was affiliated with the Columbia Avenue Church of Christ.

Survivors include her husband Richard Dale Doty; one son: Tommy Doty and his wife Mary of Bowling Green; four grandchildren: Rachel Doty and Sarah Doty both of Knoxville, Lydia Owens and husband Andrew of Alton, IL, and Adam Doty of Bowling Green; four great-grandchildren: Lyllian, Ava, Zoey, and Samuel Owens; three brothers: Charles Davis of Buena Park, CA, Leonard Davis of Crocker, MO, and Richard Davis of Bay Monet, AL; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Gaylon and Bobby Davis.

Funeral service will be 12 noon Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be from 10 am Saturday until funeral time at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MARY LOU DAVIS DOTY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

MADISON GLIDEWELL

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
64°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 05/08 0%
High 77° / Low 53°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 05/09 30%
High 80° / Low 63°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 05/10 40%
High 83° / Low 60°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Fri 11

Build a Bed Event

May 11 @ 12:00 AM - May 17 @ 12:00 AM
Fri 11

Spring Craft Fair

May 11 @ 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 12

Annual Garden and Potpourri Event

May 12 @ 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Tue 15

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

May 15 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 17

Spring Gospel Meeting

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - May 20 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 17

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

May 17 @ 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Sat 19

Scuba Diving Classes

May 19 @ 12:00 AM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.