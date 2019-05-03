Logo


MARY LOU JONES

on 03/05/2019

Mary Lou Jones, 85, of Temple Hill entered into rest Monday, March 4, 2019.  She was born March 5, 1933 to the late Raymond Earl and Ollie Perkins Wilkinson.

In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Thomas Lewis Jones, a son Timothy Lewis Jones, a brother Terrell Wilkinson and a sister Betty Sue Shelton.

Mary Lou was retired from Eaton’s in Glasgow and was a homemaker.

She is survived by two children, Gary Jones (Brenda) and Sherry Harlow (Wayne) of Glasgow; a brother Howard Earl Wilkinson (Jean) of Glasgow; 3 grandchildren Andrea Brooks, Dustin Jones and Cody Harlow; 1 great granddaughter Makayla Brooks and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, March 7th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery.  Visitation will be on Thursday from 10am until 2pm.

