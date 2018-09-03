Logo


MARY LUCY SEGO

on 03/09/2018 |

Mary Lucy Sego, 91 of Munfordville passed Thursday morning, March 8 at the University of Louisville Hospital.  She was born in Larue County on August 22, 1926 to the late Wesley Douglas Timberlake and Maude Rilla Tucker Timberlake and the wife of the late Orvil Sego.

Mrs. Sego was most recently a bus monitor for the handicap bus with the Munfordville Elementary School. She was a local artist and weaver, she taught adult art and enjoyed birds, animals and her wildflowers.She taught Sunday school for 40 years at the Munfordville Baptist Church, where she was also a member.

Mrs. Sego is survived by her loving daughters-Susan Lafferty & hus. Robert A. of Munfordville and Sarah Hargrove & hus. William Eugene of Munfordville.

six grandchildren-Ron Lafferty, Eric Lafferty, Kara Huesman, William Anthony Hargrove, Jennifer Hensley, and Robert Andrew Hargrove six great-grandchildren-Tobias Alexander Hargrove, Adam Wesley Hargrove, Alayna Marie Hargrove, Gillian Elizabeth Hargrove, Ryan Douglas Hensley & the late Kyle Lafferty.

Funeral services for Mary Lucy Sego will be 3pm Saturday, March 10 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Hines officiating.  Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Friday from 2-8pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.  In memory of Mrs. Sego, contributions may be given to the Munfordville Baptist Church building project.

