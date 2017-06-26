Logo


MARY M. CRABTREE

on 06/26/2017
Mary M. Crabtree, 76, of Austin, KY passed away Sunday, June 25, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Terre Haute, IN native was a homemaker, former employee of Zack’s Market and Reliance Electric and a Catholic. She was a daughter of the late Jerome Tucker and Bertha Katherine Nichols Tucker and wife of the late Haskel Earl “Sarge” Crabtree.

She is survived by 1 daughter: Robbie Miller-Steenbergen and husband, Joey, Ft. Run, KY;

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Patrick officiating and burial in Glasgow Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home.

