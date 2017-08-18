on 08/18/2017 |

Mary Margaret Fazio, 78 of Bowling Green died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Metcalfe County native was a daughter of the late Melvin and Maymie Murphy Pedigo. She was a housewife and of the Baptist faith.

Her survivors include her children, Jeanette Matthews (Bob), Peggy Pardo (Mike), Keith Matthews, Dennis Oliver (Kim) and Randy Oliver (Mavis); 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, several nieces & nephews.

Funeral service 7 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with cremation to follow the service. Visitation 4-7 Monday at the funeral home.