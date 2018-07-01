on 01/07/2018 |

Mary Margaret Pace, 94, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Sunday, January 07, 2018 at the NHC Health Care Facility. She was the daughter of the late Bluford and Tallie Berry Grimes. She was a retired school teacher and Librarian with the Glasgow School Systems, and a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years James Trigg Pace; two sons: Jimmie Reid Pace and his wife Donna and Douglas Grimes Pace and his wife Paula; four grandchildren.

Funeral will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.