on 10/14/2017 |

Mary Margaret Wolfe, age 88, died at Morning Pointe in Danville, Kentucky, on October 14, 2017. Born November 4, 1928, in Danville, Illinois, to Rose Pearl and Lessie Clyde Williams, she graduated from the Lois Glyn Beauty School in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 1947. She married Maurice Wolfe on February 16, 1947, and they settled in Glasgow, Kentucky, where she lived until recently.

Mary Margaret was a devoted wife and mother. She and Maurice enjoyed 63 years of marriage, always proudest of their two daughters Linda Cheryl and Lisa Carole. She also adored spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary Margaret was a faithful Christian and member of Glasgow Baptist Church, where she taught the four-year-old Sunday School class for many years. She also was a selfless caretaker of everyone in her midst. She had the gentle touch of a healer, and she looked after extended family, friends and loved ones throughout her life.

Survivors include two daughters: Cheryl (Gary) Gibson, of Danville, Kentucky; Lisa (Thomas) Travis of Lexington, Kentucky; five grandchildren: Mary Quinn Ramer, Simms (Jennifer) Kerbaugh, Martha (Daniel) King, Tom Travis, and Lauren Travis; and four great-grandchildren: Wolfe and Wren Kerbaugh and Eliza and Benjamin King. She also is survived by a sister-in-law, Eddie Williams; two nieces, Victoria Bramblett and Roberta Carr; and one nephew, Donald (Tilly) Shrader.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Wolfe, as well as her siblings Reid Williams and Geraldine (Robert) Wheeler.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in Glasgow, Kentucky burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00am until time for the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Glasgow Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.