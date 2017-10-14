Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Mary Margaret Wolfe

on 10/14/2017 |

Mary Margaret Wolfe, age 88, died at Morning Pointe in Danville, Kentucky, on October 14, 2017. Born November 4, 1928, in Danville, Illinois, to Rose Pearl and Lessie Clyde Williams, she graduated from the Lois Glyn Beauty School in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 1947. She married Maurice Wolfe on February 16, 1947, and they settled in Glasgow, Kentucky, where she lived until recently.

Mary Margaret was a devoted wife and mother. She and Maurice enjoyed 63 years of marriage, always proudest of their two daughters Linda Cheryl and Lisa Carole. She also adored spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary Margaret was a faithful Christian and member of Glasgow Baptist Church, where she taught the four-year-old Sunday School class for many years. She also was a selfless caretaker of everyone in her midst. She had the gentle touch of a healer, and she looked after extended family, friends and loved ones throughout her life.

Survivors include two daughters: Cheryl (Gary) Gibson, of Danville, Kentucky; Lisa (Thomas) Travis of Lexington, Kentucky; five grandchildren: Mary Quinn Ramer, Simms (Jennifer) Kerbaugh, Martha (Daniel) King, Tom Travis, and Lauren Travis; and four great-grandchildren: Wolfe and Wren Kerbaugh and Eliza and Benjamin King. She also is survived by a sister-in-law, Eddie Williams; two nieces, Victoria Bramblett and Roberta Carr; and one nephew, Donald (Tilly) Shrader.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Wolfe, as well as her siblings Reid Williams and Geraldine (Robert) Wheeler.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in Glasgow, Kentucky burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00am until time for the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Glasgow Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Mary Margaret Wolfe”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Jo Anna Harvey

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
65°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Sunday 10/15 80%
High 75° / Low 43°
Rain
Clear
Monday 10/16 10%
High 62° / Low 38°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 10/17 10%
High 66° / Low 41°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.