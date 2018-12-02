Logo


MARY MARTIN

on 02/12/2018 |

Mary Martin, 94 of Bonnieville passed away Sunday evening at her home.  She was the daughter of the late Dellard Walters & Lona Reynolds Walters.  Mrs. Martin was a housewife and a farmer and she was a member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Chester, by two sisters Margaret Cottrell & Christine Reynolds and by four brothers Dellard Walters, Jr., Charlie Walters, Howard Walters & Kendrick Walters as an infant.

She is survived by a son Allen Martin & wife Peggy of Robertsdale, AL

Two daughters-Jeanette Wheeler of Upton and  Connie Martin of Paducah;8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren & several great great grandchildren

Funeral services for Mary Martin will be 11am Friday, Feb. 16 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Memory Park Cemetery.  Visitation will be Thursday from 3-8pm and after 8 am Friday at the funeral home

