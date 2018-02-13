MARY ROSE NUCKOLS MCCOY (UPDATED)

on 02/13/2018 |

Mary Rose Nuckols McCoy 84 of Glasgow, died, Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at her home. She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters; Karen (Duane) Rector of Smiths Grove and Janet (Johnny) Kinslow of Glasgow, a sister; Martha Neal (Graham) Cooke of Louisville and two special nieces.

Cremation was chosen, and a Celebration of her life will be held 11:00 AM Friday, February 16th at First United Methodist Church. A gathering for friends and family will be held immediately following the service in the church fellowship center.