MARY ROSE NUCKOLS MCCOY (UPDATED)

on 02/13/2018 |

Mary Rose Nuckols McCoy 84 of Glasgow, died, Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at her home.  She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters; Karen (Duane) Rector of Smiths Grove and Janet (Johnny) Kinslow of Glasgow, a sister; Martha Neal (Graham) Cooke of Louisville and two special nieces.

Cremation was chosen, and a Celebration of her life will be held 11:00 AM Friday, February 16th at First United Methodist Church.  A gathering for friends and family will be held immediately following the service in the church fellowship center.

