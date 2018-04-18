Logo


Mary S. “Kennybrook” Guelda Morrow

on 04/18/2018 |

Mary S. (Kennybrook) Guelda Morrow, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, April 17 2018 and is home with the Lord Jesus.  Mary Susie Kennybrook was born on June 11, 1936 in Lexington KY. She was raised in Louisville and graduated from Ahrens Trade High School. She moved to Glasgow in 1976 where she was employed by the City of Glasgow for 23 1/2 years and retired in 2002. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and a Sunday School teacher for 13 years.

She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Susan Guelda, Hansville WA and Steve and Debbie Guelda, Suwanee GA; grandchildren, Josh Guelda and Taylor Guelda; brother, John Thomas Kennybrook, Corydon IN; and nephew, John Michael Kennybrook, also of Corydon, IN.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Susie Kennybrook, and two husbands, James B. Guelda,Sr. and Max E. Morrow.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 21 at 1:00 p.m. at Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetary.  The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00.

