MARY SUE PURLEE

on 12/04/2017 |

Mary Sue Purlee, age 70, of the Monroe Community passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2017, at her son’s residence in Horse Cave.  She was a native of Louisville and a member of the Cave Country Community Church.  She worked as a nurse at St. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and in her later years worked in the Gift Shop at Cracker Barrel in Cave City.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank U. and Mary Christine Gosnell Meadows and two brothers, Paul B. Meadows & Frank Wayne Meadows.

She is survived by her son, Chuck Purlee and his wife, Elaine, of Horse Cave; two grandchildren, Tina Purlee (A.C.) of Glasgow and Anthony Jones and wife, Misty, of Munfordville; one great-grandchild, Kaylee Purlee of Horse Cave; two sister-in-laws, Helen Meadows of Indiana and Eva Mae Meadows of Hardyville; three nephews, one niece, four cousins and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Cemetery.  Visitation at Win Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday.  In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cave Country Community Church.

