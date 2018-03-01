Mary Weldon Wood Library Closes Effective Immediately due to a Soggy Story.

on 01/03/2018 |

The Glasgow P ublic Library located on S. Green Street near 31E has been closed until further notice! Broken water pipes are the apparent culprit that caused the library to flood and subsequently caused librarians to make the decision to close the doors of the Mary Weldon Wood Library, effective immediately.

There is no indication that any of the volumes were damaged in the incident, but word from one library worker in a phone call with WCLU, indicates that they have quite a mess to sop up, the busted water pipe has not been fixed as of this writing and the resultant water accumulation will require an extensive clean up operation.

All library activities have been shutdown until further notice pending the clean-up.