on 01/25/2018 |

Mary Yvonne Floyd, 76 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 at the Medical Center

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late James William and Mary Novice Elrod Bunch and is preceded in death by a grandson, Colton Matthews and one brother, Bobby Bunch . She was a housewife and a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.

Her survivors include her husband of 58 years, Bobby Floyd; one son, Bobby Floyd, Jr. (Krysti); two daughters, Kellie Campbell and Robin Matthews; seven grandchildren, Josh Floyd, Katie Weakley (James), Logan Campbell, Skyler Campbell, Chelsey Matthews, Junior Matthews, Eva Matthews; two sisters, Brenda Hale (Terry) and Wanda Wilson (Russell), one brother, James Ray Bunch (Marie) and several nieces & nephews.

Funeral service 1 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 Thursday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home