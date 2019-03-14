Logo


MARY ZELL RICH ANDERSON COPAS

on 03/14/2019 |
Mary Zell (Rich) Anderson Copas, 84, of Tompkinsville, passed away March 13, 2019 at Monroe County Medical Center.

Mary was born in Monroe County, KY on September 4, 1934, a daughter of the late Mary Lizzie (Long) and Lester Lee Rich. She was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church.

Mary is survived by two daughters, Evie Hopkins and Sue Curtis, a step daughter, Mary Doolin, six grandchildren, Aaron Hopkins, Robin Hopkins, Joshua Curtis, Julie Curtis, Kate Matthews and Ashley Curtis and a step granddaughter, Lori Wilson, and five great grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Nina Smith, and Kathy Shirley.

Mary is preceded in death by her two husbands, Preston Otis Anderson and Glenn Copas, parents, Lester Lee and Mary Lizzie Rich, two brothers, Cleotis Rich and Earl Rich and two sisters, Wanda Anderson and Patricia England.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 17 at 1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.Visitation is Saturday 4-8 P.M. and Sunday, 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Mt. Poland Cemetery.

