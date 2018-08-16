Logo


MASON TATE BUTTON

on 08/16/2018 |

Mason Tate Button, 24, Glasgow, passed away Tuesday, August 14, 2018. Born in Glasgow February 16, 1994, he was a son of Paula Bruton Button and the late Barry Wayne Button. He was a huge fan of things related to John Deere and Fox Racing. He adored his children and loved to tinker with the truck that had been given to him by his Dad.

Survivors include his three children: Grayson, Garrett, and Maitlin; his mother, Paula Button (Todd); two sisters: Tosha Bailey (Daylan) and Jessie Hampton (Dustin); one brother, Braden Kirkpatrick; a special friend who was like a brother, Alec Branstetter; maternal grandparents: Helen and Carlos Plumlee, and David and Joan Bruton; two nieces, Mallory and Raegan Bailey; one nephew, Kaden Hampton; and a host of aunts and uncles that he dearly loved.

He was preceded in death by his father Barry Button, and his paternal grandparents, James and Emogene Button.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

