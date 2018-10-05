Monday Evening, members of the Allen Masonic Lodge #24 Free and Accepted Masons presented a check to Marianna Irving. The total proceeds of their annual chili supper was $857. Master, Sammy Brown, and Marshal, Ray Dillingham presented the check to Kids Hope Charity. The members of Allen Lodge would like to thank the community for supporting their fundraiser.
Masons Raise Money For Kids Hope
on 05/10/2018 |
