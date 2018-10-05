Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Masons Raise Money For Kids Hope

on 05/10/2018 |

Monday Evening, members of the Allen Masonic Lodge #24 Free and Accepted Masons presented a check to Marianna Irving. The total proceeds of their annual chili supper was $857. Master, Sammy Brown, and Marshal, Ray Dillingham presented the check to Kids Hope Charity. The members of Allen Lodge would like to thank the community for supporting their fundraiser.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Masons Raise Money For Kids Hope”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

ASHLEY PACE LIVINGSTON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
84°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 05/10 30%
High 86° / Low 62°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Friday 05/11 20%
High 88° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Saturday 05/12 10%
High 89° / Low 62°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Fri 11

Build a Bed Event

May 11 @ 12:00 AM - May 17 @ 12:00 AM
Fri 11

Spring Craft Fair

May 11 @ 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 12

Annual Garden and Potpourri Event

May 12 @ 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Tue 15

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

May 15 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 17

Spring Gospel Meeting

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - May 20 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 17

Veterans Resource Fair

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Thu 17

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

May 17 @ 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Sat 19

Scuba Diving Classes

May 19 @ 12:00 AM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.