MATT BEVIN APPOINTS SCOTTSVILLE MAN FOR FIFTH DISTRICT MAGISTRATE IN ALLEN COUNTY

01/16/2019

Gov. Matt Bevin appointed Timothy Neil Miller, of Scottsville, as Magistrate for the Fifth District of Allen County. Miller’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the passing of Roman Perry, Jr. last month. His term became official Monday.

Miller is a manufacturing quality manager with the Fort Dearborn Company in Bowling Green and also a retired police officer. He and his wife, Susie, run a small business on their family farm — Tim and Susie Hen House LLC.

Miller will serve until the position is filled in accordance with the results of the November 2019 general election, pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Kentucky Constitution.