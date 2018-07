on 07/24/2018 |

Matt Jones founder and host of KSR was in Metcalfe County Monday where more than 100 people from all across South Central Kentucky packed the Old School Cafe to listen to a live remote show of Kentucky Sports Radio.

Matt says he loves meeting U K fans from all over the state. You can hear Matt Jones’ live broadcast Monday through Friday from 9 to 11AM on WCLU-AM.

