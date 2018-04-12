on 12/04/2018 |

Matthew Ervin, 33, of Bee Spring passed away at 10:07 AM Monday Dec. 3, 2018 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Green County native was a minister. He was a son of Kerry Joe Ervin of Madrid, KY and Anita Robertson Downs of Bee Spring, who survive. He was preceded in death by a step brother, Johnathon Downs and paternal grandparents, Elwood and Kathrine Ervin.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday at Harvest Time Church, where he was a member, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will start at 4:00 PM Wednesday at the church and continue until the funeral begins.