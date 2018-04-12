Matthew Ervin, 33, of Bee Spring passed away at 10:07 AM Monday Dec. 3, 2018 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The Green County native was a minister. He was a son of Kerry Joe Ervin of Madrid, KY and Anita Robertson Downs of Bee Spring, who survive. He was preceded in death by a step brother, Johnathon Downs and paternal grandparents, Elwood and Kathrine Ervin.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday at Harvest Time Church, where he was a member, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will start at 4:00 PM Wednesday at the church and continue until the funeral begins.
Also surviving are three brothers, Josh Ervin (Ashley) and Michael Ervin (Haliee) both of Leitchfield and Ben Burden of Bee Spring; a sister, Brittany Carson (Cody) of Bee Spring; a step sister, Shayna Bruce (Bob) of Lexington; maternal grandparents, Lendon and Lorene Robertson of Bee Spring; step father, John Downs; and step mother, Tammy Ervin.
