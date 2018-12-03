MATTIE ANDERSON

on 03/12/2018 |

Mattie L. Anderson, 63, Glasgow, passed away Sunday, March 11, 2018, at her residence. A native of Barren County, she was a daughter of the late William Hershel Slayton and Melba Jean Carter Slayton. She was formerly an assembler at Suntec Industries.

Survivors include her husband Jerry Fields; three children: Rocky Fields (Tisha), Shannon McGuire, and Dustin Fields; five grandchildren: Kayden Fields, Mattie Fields, Dalton Russell, Brandon Russell, and Courtney Buley; six sisters: Willa Vincent (Gary), Bonnie Kerney (Gary), Lisa Lutterman, Linda Cline, Patricia Fancher, and Nettie Poteet; six brothers: Mark Slayton, Gilbert Slayton (Ann), Bobby Slayton (Miriam), John Fields, James Fields, and Robert Fields; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons: James Anderson and Jimmy Dewayne Anderson; two brothers: William H. Slayton, Jr. and Mitchell Fields; and two sisters: Ella Davis and Louise Simmons.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.