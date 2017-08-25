Logo


MATTIE AUSTIN

on 08/25/2017 |

Mrs. Mattie Austin, 91, of Cave City, KY, died on August 23, 2017 at Signature Health Care in Horse Cave, KY. She was a native of Barren County and the daughter of the late Barrack Driver and May Bell Bash.  She was a member of Owens Chapel Baptist Church in Cave City.

Survivors include two daughters, Mary Tobin and Jean Paul both of Cave City, KY; three sons, William Sublett, Jr. (Gloria) of Zebulon, NC; Calvin Sublett (Gladys) of Glasgow, KY and Russell Sublett of Pennsylvania; one sister, Edna Curry of Bowling Green, KY; 38 grandchildren; a host of great and great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Austin, one son, Wayne Sublett; one daughter, Mary Frances Austin; one sister and ten brothers.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, August 28, 2017 at Owens Chapel Baptist Church in Cave City, KY with Dr. E. A. Duke officiating.  Burial will follow in the Owens Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 am to 1:00 also on Monday, August 28, 2017 at Owens Chapel Baptist Church.

