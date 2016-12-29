Logo


MATTIE LOURENE SYRA

Mattie Lourene Syra age 87 of Edmonton passed  away Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.   She was the daughter of the late Holland and Irene Hensley Garrett.  Lourene was a homemaker and member of the Cedar Flat Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her husband Stanley Syra with whom she celebrated 70 years of marriage on August 25, 2016.    Other survivors include two daughters.   Barbara Shaw and Judy (Jimmy) Reece all of Edmonton.   Seven grandchildren.    James, Stan and Stephen Reece,  Jared and Andy Shaw,   Amy Irwin and Julie Harper.    Fourteen great grandchildren.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Maxie Garrett, a great grandchild Dustin and a son in law Wendell Shaw.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM  Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens.   Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM  Friday and after 9:00 AM   Saturday at the funeral home.

