Maurice Byron Pennycuff, 89, of the Merry Oaks community departed this life into eternal life on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at his residence while surrounded by family and loved ones. He was a lifelong farmer and a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force. He attended Merry Oaks Methodist Church. He was born in Barren County in the Merry Oaks community, the son of the late Kelmer Byron Pennycuff and Gladys Hulsey Pennycuff.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Laverne Barrick Pennycuff. He is also survived by his devoted son Ronald Barrick Pennycuff (Victoria), four grandchildren David Pennycuff (Tina), Ronda Pennycuff, Byron Pennycuff and Mindy Pennycuff Steakley (Jeremy), two great grandchildren Allan Pennycuff and Brock Pennycuff and a daughter-in-law Phyllis Vance (Tim). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Donald Byron Pennycuff and a sister Ann Bridges.

He as lovingly known as “Pa” to his family and friends. A man of strong convictions and fierce love and loyalty to his loved ones, his family was always first. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, January 19th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Merry Oaks Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00 until 8:00 and Thursday morning until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the Merry Oaks Methodist Church, 128 Merry Oaks-Payne Rd., Smiths Grove, KY 42171.