Max W. Vincent, age 87, of Gulfport, MS formerly of Mammoth Cave, KY, departed this life on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 in Gulfport, MS. The Edmonson County native was born August 21, 1929 to the late David Ted Vincent and Clara Brown Kerr. He was married to Velena “Dee” Vincent, who survives.

Max was a retired park ranger with Mammoth Cave National Park Service. He was in the United States Air Force for 21 years, where he served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was a member of Ollie United Baptist Church, Cub Run Masonic Lodge and was also a member of the Nesbit Alexander Memorial Post #6937 VFW.

Besides his wife he leaves to honor his memory, one son, Bruce G. Vincent of Gulfport, MS; two granddaughters, Sara E. Williams (Nick) and Amanda Clemons and one sister, Scotty L. Bond (Rudy). He was also preceded in death by two sons, David L. Vincent and James L. Petit and two brothers, Cecil and Lama Vincent.

Funeral services for Max W. Vincent will be at 2PM Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Visitation will be from 12PM to 8PM Saturday, April 22, 2017 and after 10AM Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Vincent Cemetery with military graveside honors by Nesbit Alexander Memorial Post #6937 VFW.