on 10/20/2018 |

BROWNSVILLE, Ky.- Maxine B. Lashley, 84, passed away at 4:27 AM Thursday Oct. 18, 2018 at her home.

The Edmonson County native was a homemaker, a press operator at Brownsville Manufacturing and a member of Red Hill General Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Shelby Basham and Dulcie Miller Basham and the wife of the late Phillip Junior Lashley. She was preceded in death by a son, Bennie Carlton Lashley; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Lashley; and a grandson, Adam Lashley.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Red Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 PM Saturday and after 9 AM Sunday.

Surviving are a daughter, Charlene Embry (Tom) of Cave City; four sons, Phillip L. Lashley of Bowling Green, Trenton Lashley (Katia), Jeffrey Keith Lashley and Jody Lashley (Shawna) all of Brownsville; five half brothers, Shelby Basham Jr., Homer Basham, Earl Basham, Oval Basham and Barney Basham; two half sisters, Linda Bevil and Minnie Jane; eight grandchildren, Carrie Lobb (Boyd), Todd Lashley (Renee), Courtney Shelley (Brian), Josh Lashley (Ashley), Emily Embry (Dave), Jade Lashley, Tommy Burnett and Chrissy Purcell; nine great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.