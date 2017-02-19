Maxine Bragg age 87 of Edmonton passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Glenview Healthcare in Glasgow. She was the daughter of the late Cleophus and Zula Monday Sexton. Maxine was a faithful member of the Prices Creek Missionary Baptist Church since the age of eleven and retired as a cook from the Metcalfe County School System.

She is survived by two daughters. Sharon Bragg of Glasgow and Kathy Judd and husband Roger of Edmonton. Five grandchildren. Zachary (Christa) Judd, Amy (Josh) DeVore, Robin Saltsman, Erin (Aaron) Wallace and Justin Bragg. Eight great grandchildren. Kaleb Saltsman, Lane Judd, Jackson DeVore, Allie Judd, Mollie DeVore, Lily Wallace, Samuel DeVore and Ella Wallace. She is also survived by a sister Rothydell Bragg of Glasgow and a sister in law Edna Sexton of Louisville.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Lawson Bragg. A daughter Connie Bragg, One brother Coy Sexton and four sisters. Lois Burris, Dorothy Shirley, Delpha Sexton and Ruth Bennett.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Monday at Prices Creek Baptist Church with burial in the Bragg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday and after 9:00 AM Monday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton.