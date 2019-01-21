on 01/21/2019 |

Maxine Payton Brents, age 81, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Signature Health Care of Hart County in Horse Cave, KY. She was a homemaker and a member of Little Blue Springs Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Theodore Rosevelt Payton and the late Matty Wilson Payton and wife of the late Herbert Lee Brents.

She is survived by two daughters, Necia Rennia Driver, Glasgow, KY, Demetria Nuckols and husband B.J. , Munfordville, KY; three sons, Ronnie Lee Nuckols and wife Penny Carver, Horse Cave, KY, Henry Lee Nuckols and wife Tara, Bowling Green, KY, Delbert Lynn Nuckols, Paintsville, KY; step son, David Hall and wife Sherry, Horse Cave, KY; brother, Leon Payton, Campbellsville, KY; sister, Matty Austin, Hardyville, KY; host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, January 21, 2019 and from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at Little Blue Springs Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at Little Blue Springs with Rev. Carl Reed officiating. Interment will be at Bearwallow Cemetery, Horse Cave, KY