Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MAXINE PAYTON BRENTS

on 01/21/2019 |

Maxine Payton Brents, age 81, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Signature Health Care of Hart County in Horse Cave, KY. She was a homemaker and a member of Little Blue Springs Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Theodore Rosevelt Payton and the late Matty Wilson Payton and wife of the late Herbert Lee Brents.

She is survived by two daughters, Necia Rennia Driver, Glasgow, KY, Demetria Nuckols and husband B.J. , Munfordville, KY; three sons, Ronnie Lee Nuckols and wife Penny Carver, Horse Cave, KY, Henry Lee Nuckols and wife Tara, Bowling Green, KY, Delbert Lynn Nuckols, Paintsville, KY; step son, David Hall and wife Sherry, Horse Cave, KY; brother, Leon Payton, Campbellsville, KY; sister, Matty Austin, Hardyville, KY; host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, January 21, 2019 and from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at Little Blue Springs Baptist Church.  Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at Little Blue Springs with Rev. Carl Reed officiating. Interment will be at Bearwallow  Cemetery, Horse Cave, KY

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MAXINE PAYTON BRENTS”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
27°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Monday 01/21 0%
High 27° / Low 23°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 01/22 0%
High 49° / Low 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Wednesday 01/23 100%
High 50° / Low 24°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.