MAXINE PILE HIGGS

on 11/03/2017 |

Maxine Pile Higgs, 89, of Brownsville passed away at 7:50 PM Nov. 2, 2017 at her home.

The Breckinridge County native was a medical assistant for Dr. S.E Farmer, a supervisor for Kellwood and Brownsville Manufacturing, a secretary at Kyrock School and a member of Asphalt Church of Christ. She was the daughter of the late Francis E. Pile and Lillie Lyon Pile and the wife of the late Emil Higgs. She was preceded in death by a son, Alan York Higgs.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Brownsville Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-9 PM Sunday and after 9 AM Monday.

Surviving are three daughters, Rebecca York of Bayonet Point, FL, and Amy Farmer and Nancy Higgs both of Brownsville; two granddaughters, Rachel Farmer Wilson (Bill) and Shelly Farmer Herrington (Jason); and two great grandsons, Nicholas Wilson and Michael Wilson.

