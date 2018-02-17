Logo


MAXINE SMITH NORMAN

on 02/17/2018 |

Maxine Smith Norman, 87, Glasgow, entered Glory following a brief illness on February 15, 2018, at her residence surrounded by her four adoring daughters, as well as other loved ones. Born in Pontiac, Michigan, she was the daughter of Levy and Mildred Coomer Smith, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her devoted husband of 63 years Carl Dale Norman, and her only brother, Levy Smith, Jr.

Maxine was a homemaker and mother. She and Dale were charter members of Calvary Baptist Church, and she faithfully attended Little Bethel Baptist Church.

She is survived by her four daughters: Sharon Hall (David), Vickie Gaston, Pam Goad (Mike), and Stacy Hammer (Larry); one son, Larry Norman; ten grandchildren: Jeff Hall (Kathy), Sherri Myers (Tim), Angela Lindsey (Lee), Alison Ross (Patrick), Terri Medcalfe (Khris), Derek Hogue (Corey), Nicole Pursley (Jared), Leslie Spillman (Brent), Matthew Read, and Nicholas Read; along with numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy are suggested to Little Bethel Baptist Church Building Fund, 4994 Stovall Road, Cave City, KY 42127.

