MAYME RUTH CROPPER REAGAN

on 05/10/2018 |

Mayme Ruth Cropper Reagan, 96, of Tompkinsville passed Wednesday, May 09, 2018 at the Monroe Medical in Tompkinsville, Kentucky.
She was born on November 30, 1921 in Monroe County, Kentucky to the late David H. Cropper and Sarah Dyer Cropper. She was the wife of the late Leonard Reagan. She was a retired the Gamaliel Clothing Factory where she served as an inspector. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Gulley Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by five sons: Donald Reagan and wife Neva Lou of Tompkinsville, Dennis Reagan of Sevierville, TN, Kenny Reagan and wife Jesse Lynn of Scottsville; Jerry Reagan and wife Deadra of Oneida, TN; two daughters: Alecia Phalen and husband Bill of Cave City, KY; and Betty Rittenberry of Lafayette, TN, and 18 grandchildren, 37 Great- Grandchildren, and 7 Great- great Grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by two sons: Jesse Darrell Reagan and J.T Reagan, five brothers: Finley Cropper, Authur Cropper, Walter Cropper, Ermal Cropper, and Lester Cropper and three sisters: Mattie Goad, Bonnie Reagan and Ardie Deckard, two daughter in laws: Charlotte Reagan and Vicki Reagan as well as one son in law: Floyd Rittenberry.

Funeral Services wil be conducted on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel. Bro. Terry Jackson and Bro. Tim Eaton with Officiate. Burial will follow in the Gamaliel Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, May 11 from 3PM TO 8PM and will continue on Saturday, May 12 from 7:30 AM until service time at 1:00 PM AT Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel.

